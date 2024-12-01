Head to Head Comparison: CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) & Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CaliberCos and Land Securities Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CaliberCos $90.94 million 0.11 -$12.70 million ($0.50) -0.89 Land Securities Group $1.04 billion 5.34 -$400.98 million N/A N/A

CaliberCos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Land Securities Group.

Risk and Volatility

CaliberCos has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Land Securities Group has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CaliberCos -16.19% -13.83% -5.03% Land Securities Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of CaliberCos shares are held by institutional investors. 42.3% of CaliberCos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Land Securities Group beats CaliberCos on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

