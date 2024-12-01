Head-To-Head Comparison: Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) and KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) and KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of KDDI shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Domino’s Pizza Group and KDDI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domino’s Pizza Group N/A N/A N/A KDDI 10.62% 10.70% 4.18%

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

Domino’s Pizza Group pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. KDDI pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. KDDI pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Domino’s Pizza Group has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KDDI has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Domino’s Pizza Group and KDDI”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domino’s Pizza Group $845.35 million 2.04 $143.05 million N/A N/A KDDI $39.86 billion 1.81 $4.40 billion $1.00 16.50

KDDI has higher revenue and earnings than Domino’s Pizza Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Domino’s Pizza Group and KDDI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domino’s Pizza Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 KDDI 0 0 0 1 4.00

Summary

KDDI beats Domino’s Pizza Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino’s Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino’s Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino’s Pizza Group plc in May 2012. Domino’s Pizza Group plc was founded in 1960 and is based in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo. The Business Services segment offers smartphones and other devices, network and cloud services, and data center services to corporate customers under the TELEHOUSE brand. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

