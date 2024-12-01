Head to Head Comparison: First NBC Bank (OTCMKTS:FNBCQ) & MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF)

First NBC Bank (OTCMKTS:FNBCQ – Get Free Report) and MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares First NBC Bank and MVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First NBC Bank N/A N/A N/A MVB Financial 8.49% 6.29% 0.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First NBC Bank and MVB Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First NBC Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MVB Financial $209.53 million 1.33 $31.23 million $1.42 15.20

Analyst Ratings

MVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First NBC Bank.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First NBC Bank and MVB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First NBC Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00 MVB Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

MVB Financial has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.85%. Given MVB Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MVB Financial is more favorable than First NBC Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.7% of MVB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of First NBC Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of MVB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MVB Financial beats First NBC Bank on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First NBC Bank

First NBC Bank Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for First NBC Bank that provides a range of financial services for businesses, institutions, and individuals. The company's deposit products include savings deposits, money market accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises construction, commercial and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans. The company also offers trust services, credit cards, and wire transfers. As of August 15, 2016, it operated 39 full service banking offices in New Orleans metropolitan area, Mississippi Gulf Coast, and the Florida panhandle. First NBC Bank Holding Company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. On May 11, 2017, First NBC Bank Holding Company filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana. First NBC Bank Holding Company operates as a subsidiary of First NMTC 2, LLC.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit. The company also provides debit cards; cashier's checks; safe deposit rental facilities; and non-deposit investment services, as well as financial technology (Fintech) banking services. In addition, it offers fintech solutions for the gaming, payments, banking-as-a-service, and digital asset sectors; fraud prevention services for merchants, credit agencies, Fintech companies, and other vendors; and digital products and web and mobile applications for forward-thinking community banks, credit unions, digital banks, and Fintech companies. It operates full-service branches in West Virginia and Virginia. MVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Fairmont, West Virginia.

