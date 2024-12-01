Head to Head Contrast: Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) vs. Juma Technology (OTCMKTS:JUMT)

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) and Juma Technology (OTCMKTS:JUMT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Anterix and Juma Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anterix -666.54% -31.07% -15.03% Juma Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anterix and Juma Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anterix $4.19 million 154.20 -$9.13 million ($2.02) -17.18 Juma Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Juma Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anterix.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Anterix and Juma Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anterix 0 0 2 1 3.33 Juma Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Anterix currently has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.97%. Given Anterix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Anterix is more favorable than Juma Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Anterix shares are held by institutional investors. 45.6% of Anterix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Anterix beats Juma Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as pdvWireless, Inc. and changed its name to Anterix Inc. in August 2019. Anterix Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

About Juma Technology

Juma Technology Corp., through its subsidiary, Nectar Services Corp., provides a suite of software services for the management, monitoring, and call routing of an entity's voice and data systems. The company offers Converged Management Platform, an intelligent distributed platform that converges the monitoring of voice and data equipment, and the remote management of the various layers of a client's network and systems infrastructure to provide a view of the health and status of an entire network. Its Converged Management Platform is provided as a service to managed service providers in enabling them to monitor and manage their end-clients' facilities, as well as sold by managed service providers or channel partners directly to IT buyers within businesses and enterprises. The company also provides Enterprise Session Management, a managed services software solution that enables carrier class routing and session management functionality for enterprise or business customers. In addition, it offers a hosted telephony service that allows small to medium sized businesses to gain the features and functionality larger firms without purchasing a corporate private branch exchange. The company provides its software services for voice and data networks through a sales channel program of voice over Internet protocol and data integration firms. Juma Technology Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmingdale, New York.

