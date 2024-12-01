Head to Head Contrast: Evergreen (EVGR) & The Competition

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.3% of Evergreen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Evergreen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evergreen and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Evergreen alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evergreen N/A $3.67 million 42.18 Evergreen Competitors $1.16 billion $88.69 million 37.95

Evergreen’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Evergreen. Evergreen is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evergreen N/A -31.43% 4.04% Evergreen Competitors 11.89% -46.64% 1.71%

Summary

This table compares Evergreen and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Evergreen beats its competitors on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Evergreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Receive News & Ratings for Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.