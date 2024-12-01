Head to Head Contrast: Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Synovus Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Synovus Financial pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanFirst Financial pays out 45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OceanFirst Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.9% of Synovus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Synovus Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synovus Financial $3.45 billion 2.34 $543.71 million $2.21 25.82 OceanFirst Financial $641.60 million 1.88 $104.03 million $1.75 11.82

This table compares Synovus Financial and OceanFirst Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than OceanFirst Financial. OceanFirst Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synovus Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Synovus Financial and OceanFirst Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synovus Financial 0 6 11 0 2.65 OceanFirst Financial 0 4 2 0 2.33

Synovus Financial currently has a consensus target price of $53.94, suggesting a potential downside of 5.48%. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus target price of $19.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.50%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Synovus Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Synovus Financial and OceanFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synovus Financial 10.82% 13.43% 1.04% OceanFirst Financial 15.28% 6.08% 0.76%

Summary

Synovus Financial beats OceanFirst Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services. Its consumer banking services comprise accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; internet-based banking services; and bank credit and debit card services, including Visa and MasterCard services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, trust management, and financial planning services, as well as provides individual investment advice on equity and other securities. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers. The company also offers commercial real estate, multi-family, land loans, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, the company offers bankcard, trust and asset management services; and bank owned life insurance products. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

