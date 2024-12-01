Head to Head Review: Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) versus RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL)

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) and RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mogo and RocketFuel Blockchain”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Mogo alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo $48.31 million 0.75 -$13.25 million ($0.47) -3.16 RocketFuel Blockchain $200,000.00 0.12 -$3.78 million N/A N/A

RocketFuel Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mogo.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo 0 0 1 0 3.00 RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mogo and RocketFuel Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Mogo presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 304.04%. Given Mogo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Mogo is more favorable than RocketFuel Blockchain.

Risk and Volatility

Mogo has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.8% of Mogo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Mogo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mogo and RocketFuel Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo -22.05% -15.34% -6.49% RocketFuel Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mogo beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mogo

(Get Free Report)

Mogo Inc. operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada. Mogo Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

(Get Free Report)

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, and direct bank transfers. It also offers payout solutions, cross-border B2B transfer solutions, and other solutions, as well as invoicing and crypto payments services. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.