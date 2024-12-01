Head to Head Review: Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) vs. Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT)

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) and Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avnet has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Avnet”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technology $2.00 million 1.65 -$10,000.00 $0.19 7.32 Avnet $23.76 billion 0.20 $498.70 million $3.82 14.32

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Avnet has higher revenue and earnings than Rubicon Technology. Rubicon Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.0% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Avnet shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Avnet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rubicon Technology and Avnet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Avnet 2 2 0 0 1.50

Avnet has a consensus target price of $48.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.35%. Given Avnet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avnet is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Avnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technology -29.90% -122.29% -47.56% Avnet 1.51% 8.46% 3.37%

Summary

Avnet beats Rubicon Technology on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc. provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. It serves defense subcontractors, industrial manufacturers, fabricators, and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Bensenville, Illinois.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc., distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers. It also offers design chain support that provides engineers with technical design solutions; engineering and technical resources to support product design, bill of materials development, and technical education and training; and supply chain solutions that provide support and logistical services to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and electronic component manufacturers. In addition, this segment provides embedded solutions, such as technical design, integration, and assembly of embedded products, systems, and solutions primarily for industrial applications, as well as embedded display solutions comprising touch and passive displays; and develops and manufactures standard board and industrial subsystems, and application-specific devices that enable it to produce systems tailored to specific customer requirements. This segment serves various markets, such as automotive, medical, defense, aerospace, telecommunications, industrial, and digital editing. The Farnell segment distributes kits, tools, and electronic and industrial automation components, as well as test and measurement products to engineers and entrepreneurs. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Avnet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

