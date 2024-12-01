Head-To-Head Survey: Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) versus Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS)

Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF – Get Free Report) and Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Britannia Bulk and Pyxis Tankers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Britannia Bulk 0 0 0 0 0.00 Pyxis Tankers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pyxis Tankers has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 165.25%. Given Pyxis Tankers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pyxis Tankers is more favorable than Britannia Bulk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

56.2% of Pyxis Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of Pyxis Tankers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Britannia Bulk and Pyxis Tankers”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pyxis Tankers $52.76 million 0.75 $37.04 million $2.80 1.35

Pyxis Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than Britannia Bulk.

Profitability

This table compares Britannia Bulk and Pyxis Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A Pyxis Tankers 65.17% 32.93% 18.44%

Summary

Pyxis Tankers beats Britannia Bulk on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Britannia Bulk

Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drybulk shipping and maritime logistics services. It primarily transports coal, fertilizers, scrap metals, iron-ore, grain, and other bulk cargoes from the Baltic region to Northern and Western Europe. The company’s logistics services include port modification, fendering, lightening, dredging of berths, maximizing vessel throughput in ports, provision of floating cranes, and self-discharging equipment. The company serves power companies, coal producers, and commodity trading houses. Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Britannia Bulk PLC and changed its name to Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. in June 2008. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. As of 2010, Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. is in liquidation.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 29, 2024, the company operated a fleet of four tankers and two dry-bulk vessels. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is a subsidiary of Maritime Investors Corp.

