Head-To-Head Survey: QXO (NASDAQ:QXO) vs. Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Profitability

This table compares QXO and Sohu.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QXO 30.08% 1.58% 1.30% Sohu.com -15.14% -7.67% -4.23%

Volatility and Risk

QXO has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sohu.com has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get QXO alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.7% of QXO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of Sohu.com shares are held by institutional investors. 51.3% of QXO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QXO $54.52 million 124.96 -$1.07 million ($9.12) -1.82 Sohu.com $578.27 million 0.73 -$30.38 million ($2.81) -4.63

This table compares QXO and Sohu.com”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

QXO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sohu.com. Sohu.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QXO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

QXO beats Sohu.com on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QXO

(Get Free Report)

QXO, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. QXO, Inc. is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Sohu.com

(Get Free Report)

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC. It also operates Focus (www.focus.cn), which provides online real estate information and services; and 17173.com website, which provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other online game information services to game players, as well as offers mobile game distribution services. In addition, the company offers interactive online games for PCs and mobile devices. Further, it provides paid subscription and interactive broadcasting services. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for QXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.