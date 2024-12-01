Head-To-Head Survey: Valuence Merger Corp. I (VMCA) and Its Competitors

Profitability
This table compares Valuence Merger Corp. I and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Valuence Merger Corp. I
|N/A
|-12.23%
|3.41%
|Valuence Merger Corp. I Competitors
|11.89%
|-46.64%
|1.71%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Valuence Merger Corp. I and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Valuence Merger Corp. I
|N/A
|$4.77 million
|72.00
|Valuence Merger Corp. I Competitors
|$1.16 billion
|$88.69 million
|37.95
Valuence Merger Corp. I’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Valuence Merger Corp. I. Valuence Merger Corp. I is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Volatility & Risk
Valuence Merger Corp. I has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valuence Merger Corp. I’s peers have a beta of 0.02, indicating that their average share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Valuence Merger Corp. I peers beat Valuence Merger Corp. I on 5 of the 9 factors compared.
About Valuence Merger Corp. I
Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Orinda, California.
