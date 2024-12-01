Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,472 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,856,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,513,000 after acquiring an additional 395,243 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,784,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,843,000 after purchasing an additional 301,747 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,492,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,030,000 after buying an additional 216,662 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,367,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,020,000 after buying an additional 103,259 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $40,392,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,175.68. This trade represents a 12.85 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $134,772.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,534.78. This trade represents a 18.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HR. Scotiabank raised their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HR stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.48%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

