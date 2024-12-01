Hollywood Bowl Group’s (BOWL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 420 ($5.35) price objective on the stock.

Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON:BOWL opened at GBX 320 ($4.08) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 316.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 317.94. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 12-month low of GBX 261.50 ($3.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 355 ($4.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £550.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1,600.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen Burns sold 86,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($3.99), for a total value of £270,000.06 ($343,905.31). Also, insider Peter Boddy sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 311 ($3.96), for a total value of £855,250 ($1,089,351.67). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 511,262 shares of company stock valued at $162,325,006. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. It operates centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

