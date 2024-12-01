Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $24,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWM. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $603,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,342,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 25.0% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 99.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM opened at $118.38 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $119.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

