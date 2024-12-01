HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 138.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,895,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth $54,770,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 22.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 413,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 74,980 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 15.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 500,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 67,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in HSBC by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 301,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 67,617 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

