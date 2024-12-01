Hudson Acquisition I Corp. Enters Business Combination Agreement with EUROEV Holdings Limited**

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDA) has entered into a Business Combination Agreement with EUROEV Holdings Limited, marking a significant step in its corporate strategy. The agreement, finalized on November 22, 2024, outlines the terms and conditions of this strategic move.

The Business Combination Agreement involves a comprehensive deal between Hudson Acquisition I Corp., EUROEV Holdings Limited, Aiways Merger Sub, Inc., Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH, and Aiways Tech Limited. This agreement aims to create a strong merger, positioning Hudson Acquisition I Corp. as a wholly-owned subsidiary of EUROEV Holdings Limited.

As per the agreement, EUROEV Holdings Limited will acquire all outstanding ordinary shares of Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary of EUROEV. Simultaneously, Aiways Merger Sub, Inc. will merge with and into Hudson Acquisition I Corp., with Hudson Acquisition I Corp. continuing as the surviving entity.

The consideration for the acquisition will involve EUROEV Holdings Limited issuing and delivering newly issued ordinary shares valued at Four Hundred and Ten Million U.S. Dollars ($410,000,000) to the sellers. Each seller will receive their pro rata share based on the number of company shares owned by them.

Various customary representations and warranties have been made by all parties involved in the Business Combination Agreement. These include assurances related to corporate matters, authority and binding effect, ownership of company shares, permits, intellectual property, taxes, environmental issues, and more.

Among the conditions for the closing of the merger, the approval of the Business Combination Agreement by Hudson Acquisition I Corp and EUROEV Holdings Limited stockholders is essential. Additionally, certain other conditions such as regulatory approvals, no pending legal actions, and appointments to the Post-Closing EuroEV Board need to be met.

The Business Combination Agreement can be terminated under specific circumstances, including breaches by either party or failure to obtain necessary approvals. No termination fees are outlined, but a provision obligates the repayment of any advances made.

This move signifies a crucial juncture for both companies, paving the way for market growth and expanded opportunities. As the agreement progresses, further disclosures will be made available, enriching investors with vital information essential for informed decisions.

For further details, The Business Combination Agreement and relevant documents can be accessed via the SEC’s website or through Hudson Acquisition I Corp.’s filings. Investors are encouraged to stay informed.

