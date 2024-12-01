IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on IDA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IDACORP by 1,020.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 4.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,023,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP stock opened at $118.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.25 and a 200-day moving average of $101.21. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60. IDACORP has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $120.42.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.05). IDACORP had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $528.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.82%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

