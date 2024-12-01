IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

IDXX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price (down previously from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.38.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $421.75 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $398.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $451.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.36.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total value of $144,631.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $380,498.20. This trade represents a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. American Trust purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $757,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,412,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,259,000 after acquiring an additional 34,305 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.4% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,362,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

