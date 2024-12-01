Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.30.

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $277.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $232.77 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The company has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 97.06%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

