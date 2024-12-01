Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 172.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,076 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,231 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 51.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,070 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 361.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $144.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.23 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.95.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Illumina from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

