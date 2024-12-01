IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.54 and last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 252992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

Several research analysts recently commented on IMAX shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.77, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.80.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. IMAX had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. IMAX’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 78,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

