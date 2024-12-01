Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Up 66.7% in November

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Stock Performance
Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.20. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $19.00.
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile
