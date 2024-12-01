indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Receives $9.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.92.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INDI shares. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,599,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,047,000 after buying an additional 332,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 14.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 23,949.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 314,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 313,504 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 1,743.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 555,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ INDI opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. indie Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $8.69.
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.
