Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) vs. Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Critical Review

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) and Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.5% of Inhibrx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of Cognition Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of Inhibrx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Cognition Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Inhibrx and Cognition Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibrx 0 2 0 0 2.00 Cognition Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

Cognition Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,890.05%. Given Cognition Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cognition Therapeutics is more favorable than Inhibrx.

This table compares Inhibrx and Cognition Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibrx $1.63 million 135.56 -$154.96 million N/A N/A Cognition Therapeutics N/A N/A -$25.79 million ($0.97) -0.41

Cognition Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inhibrx.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibrx and Cognition Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibrx N/A -113.74% -80.56% Cognition Therapeutics N/A -150.93% -100.82%

Summary

Inhibrx beats Cognition Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibrx



Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency. It also develops INBRX-109, a tetravalent therapeutic candidate targeting death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, colorectal cancer, ewing sarcoma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; and INBRX-106, a hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. The company has license and collaboration agreements with 2seventy bio, Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. Inhibrx, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Cognition Therapeutics



Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

