Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 246.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFLR. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 42.3% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000.

Get Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF alerts:

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SFLR stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.71 million, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.37.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Profile

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.