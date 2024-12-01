Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.67.

NSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

Insperity Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insperity by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Insperity by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Insperity by 21.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 9.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSP opened at $78.85 on Tuesday. Insperity has a 52 week low of $71.69 and a 52 week high of $119.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

