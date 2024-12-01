Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.67.
NSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity
Insperity Price Performance
NYSE NSP opened at $78.85 on Tuesday. Insperity has a 52 week low of $71.69 and a 52 week high of $119.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.
Insperity Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 76.19%.
Insperity Company Profile
Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
Further Reading
