Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Trading 6.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.18 and last traded at $64.18. 70,931 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 637,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTA shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intapp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Intapp from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

Intapp Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $118.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. Intapp’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 31,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $1,554,483.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 772,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,917,705.08. The trade was a 3.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $309,605.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,533.60. This represents a 10.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,215 shares of company stock valued at $21,267,180 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 634.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intapp by 239.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intapp by 1,054.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 218.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

