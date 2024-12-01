Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New $603,000 Investment in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 52.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 26.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $57.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.29. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,890.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4750.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.28 EPS for the current year.

KROS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.89.

About Keros Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

