Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 7,241 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,241 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ITT during the second quarter valued at about $49,043,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 11.7% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,340,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $431,512,000 after buying an additional 351,206 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 200.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,823,000 after buying an additional 262,470 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 245,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,717,000 after buying an additional 131,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,936,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.88.

ITT Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ITT opened at $156.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.58. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.10 and a 1 year high of $161.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $885.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.50 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. ITT’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

