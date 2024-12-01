Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) was up 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.08 and last traded at $24.07. Approximately 9,778,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 59,839,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.12.

Get Intel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.89. The company has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.4% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 24,779 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,589 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 5.9% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.