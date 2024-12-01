International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $230.36 and last traded at $227.97. 690,523 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,230,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $210.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.63 and a 200 day moving average of $197.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.23%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

