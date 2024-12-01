International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,620 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 113.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 1,277.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $21.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $655.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.82. International Money Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $23.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on IMXI shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Money Express has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

