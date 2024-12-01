Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intevac in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of IVAC opened at $2.79 on Friday. Intevac has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $75.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 13.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Intevac by 24.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intevac in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,360,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 83,958 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 285,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 101,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

