Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $116.97 and last traded at $116.82, with a volume of 1662 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.87.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.93 and a 200-day moving average of $101.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.