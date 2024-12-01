Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 54.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSI. KKM Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a twelve month low of $42.76 and a twelve month high of $67.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.84.

About Invesco Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.