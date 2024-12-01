Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSPT opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $39.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

