Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 120,478 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 203% from the previous session’s volume of 39,707 shares.The stock last traded at $65.62 and had previously closed at $65.27.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $944.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

