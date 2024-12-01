IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 82.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,512 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in IQVIA by 681.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,533,000 after purchasing an additional 60,455 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 175.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in IQVIA by 39.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $200.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.67 and a 200-day moving average of $226.17. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.62 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $256.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.