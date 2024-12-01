iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Down 14.1% in November

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the October 31st total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIA opened at $69.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.61. The company has a market cap of $830.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $52.02 and a 52-week high of $77.44.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $2,030,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 43,364 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.