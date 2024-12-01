iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 83.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,943 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $126.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.57. The company has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $95.55 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

