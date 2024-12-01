iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 76,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 83,670 shares.The stock last traded at $27.02 and had previously closed at $27.24.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $682.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 71.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,233 shares during the period.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

