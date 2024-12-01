iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXC. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

IXC stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.46. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

