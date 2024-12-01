iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $81.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.03. The company has a market capitalization of $185.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12 month low of $73.83 and a 12 month high of $86.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

