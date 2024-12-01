iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.56, but opened at $23.00. iShares Latin America 40 ETF shares last traded at $22.92, with a volume of 49,311 shares.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.48. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Latin America 40 ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILF. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 273,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 18,915 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 66,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $515,000.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.