iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the October 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 552,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $74.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $61.30 and a 52-week high of $82.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 42,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 18,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

