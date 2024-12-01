iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.16 and last traded at $43.14, with a volume of 159112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.83.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at about $412,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 88.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,684 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

