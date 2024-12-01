iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,032 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWQ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 366,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 20,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.94. iShares MSCI France ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $565.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares MSCI France ETF Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

