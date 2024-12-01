iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 67.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20,632.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,150,000 after buying an additional 1,400,744 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17,863.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 414,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 412,645 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,122,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,821,000 after acquiring an additional 269,405 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,192,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,426,000 after acquiring an additional 145,967 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.9% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,690,000 after purchasing an additional 119,594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $199.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.15 and its 200-day moving average is $183.86. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $156.18 and a one year high of $200.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

