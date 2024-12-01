iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 873,781 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Bankshares Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 266,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,660,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 64,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 49,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $74.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.16.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

