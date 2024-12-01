Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.92.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITRI shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Itron from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Itron from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Itron stock opened at $118.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. Itron has a 52 week low of $65.81 and a 52 week high of $124.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $615.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.41 million. Itron had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $3,931,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,519,083.08. The trade was a 15.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Itron by 6.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 46.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Itron by 315.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

